Special Counsel Means Congress Must Start Legislating

It would be easy for me and others to point fingers here. There are a fair number of individuals responsible for this mess. But as I said, Rod Rosenstein has presented them with a potential to reform. They should seize on it. As we used to say, the whole world is watching. That, if anything, was the message of election 2016. It turned out those folks in Middle America were paying a lot more attention than Beltway elites thought they were. They still are. And they vote, in case you haven't noticed.