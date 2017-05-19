Roger Ailes and His Legacy of Free Speech

Juan Williams, FOX News May 19, 2017

Roger Ailes saw me coming through the door to his office and with his needling wit he said: “We can’t have you working here.” My jaw dropped. Roger knew how to get your attention with a cutting comment in good times and bad. I was going through a very bad time. This was late October of 2010 and the night before I’d been fired by NPR. Later, I was labeled a bigot and in need of psychiatric care by the head of a major, national media operation, the then-president of NPR (National Public Radio).

