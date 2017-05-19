Roger Ailes and His Legacy of Free Speech

Roger Ailes saw me coming through the door to his office and with his needling wit he said: “We can’t have you working here.” My jaw dropped. Roger knew how to get your attention with a cutting comment in good times and bad. I was going through a very bad time. This was late October of 2010 and the night before I’d been fired by NPR. Later, I was labeled a bigot and in need of psychiatric care by the head of a major, national media operation, the then-president of NPR (National Public Radio).