What's Seen & What Is Not Seen, Climate Edition

In 1850 the famous French economist Fréderic Bastiat wrote a short essay titled "What Is Seen And What Is Not Seen." The essay discusses what has come to be known as the "broken windows fallacy," that is, the idea that breaking windows really makes the world better off because of all the work that is generated for people to repair the windows. Bastiat points out that the work to repair the windows may be "seen," but because the money gets diverted to that project, plenty of other things that might have been done -- and made someone better off -- remain undone. Those things are the "unseen." Overall the welfare of the people has been reduced.