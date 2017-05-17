The 'Grown-Ups' Won't Save Us From Trump

In the coming hours, we may or may not learn the identity of the ally whose top-secret information the president shared with the Russians (Israel, the New York Times and others say). We may or may not learn from what city the intelligence originated, though we can make educated guesses. We may or may not learn how Donald Trump’s national security team could waive away any concerns about what the president said even though officials were frantically trying to contain the nature of the conversation, urging the Washington Post not to go into details (The Post complied).