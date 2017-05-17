School Choice Will Lift Up Black Community

I was in high school when Brown v. Board of Education was decided 63 years ago. That makes me an old man, one who was at the forefront of the civil rights movement during its most tumultuous days. I took the fight for equality to South Florida, joining the Miami Urban League in 1963 and becoming its CEO at the age of 24. There I met Martin Luther King, Jr., and from that inspiration took on a power structure that through practice, if not written policy, dictated what black people were and were not allowed to do.