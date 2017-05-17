Intel Leaks Aim at Donald Trump, But Wound America

Lieutenant General McMaster was responding to an imbroglio that began with Trump’s meeting last week with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak. This in itself — a publicly announced meeting between the chief executive and high ranking Russian officials — seems to qualify as a controversy in some quarters, since the self-styled resistance is in the midst of the biggest anti-Russian hysteria since the McCarthy era. During the meeting, Trump discussed an Islamic State plot to use weaponized laptop computers to bring down commercial aircraft traveling from the Mideast and Europe. Days later The Washington Post printed a breathless article about President Trump’s supposedly “reckless” intelligence disclosures.