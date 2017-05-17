Donald Trump Tripped Up by His Own Administration

As with his campaign, Donald Trump’s presidency is developing into yet another epic tome, “The Tale of Two Trumps.” This past weekend, President Trump delivered his first graduation speech as president at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. It was nothing short of spectacular. If it had been his predecessor, the fawning media would have reported that the stormy clouds over Liberty Mountain parted as the president arrived and took the stage to deliver an address that was inspiring, funny and audacious.