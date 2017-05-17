Dear Vice President Pence: What Are You Thinking?

Retired Gen. Michael Flynn, the president’s first national security advisor, was reportedly fired for misleading you about his conversations with the Russians. But last week, you were apparently misled about the president’s reasons for firing the FBI director. In four different instances you said James Comey was terminated on the recommendation of the deputy attorney general, who criticized how Comey handled the Hillary Clinton email investigation during last year’s election campaign. Then the president told NBC’s Lester Holt that the recommendation had nothing to do with it. It was all about the Russia investigation.