Comey and the Revenge of the Professional Class

What will happen next? On Tuesday, Politico reported that some Republican congressmen, privately, were wondering about impeachment. Publicly, most were much more reticent. But the Comey memo has likely already altered the trajectory of the various investigations swirling around the White House. In addition to the question of whether Trump’s Presidential campaign colluded with the Russian government, there is now the question of whether he interfered to stop an investigation—whether he, as President, obstructed justice. This is the realm of lawyers—timelines, documents, protocols. The early word is that Comey could testify next month. Already, Congress is seeking documents. “I have my subpoena pen ready,” the House Oversight Chairman, Jason Chaffetz, wrote yesterday.