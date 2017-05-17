'Global Gag Rule' on Abortion Just Got Bigger--and Much Worse

Under previous Republican presidents, the Mexico City policy, which withholds U.S. funding from foreign organizations that provide or promote abortion, applied only to the approximately $600 million the United States furnishes annually in family-planning funding. President Trump’s version affects almost all global health assistance — a full $8.8 billion. About $6 billion of that comes from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which President George W. Bush made exempt.