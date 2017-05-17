'Global Gag Rule' on Abortion Just Got Bigger--and Much Worse

Washington Post, Washington Post May 17, 2017

Under previous Republican presidents, the Mexico City policy, which withholds U.S. funding from foreign organizations that provide or promote abortion, applied only to the approximately $600 million the United States furnishes annually in family-planning funding. President Trump’s version affects almost all global health assistance — a full $8.8 billion. About $6 billion of that comes from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which President George W. Bush made exempt.

